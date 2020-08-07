Piper Sandler Comments on Palomar Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a report released on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

PLMR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $103.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 43.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 390,083 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 389,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Palomar by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 313,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,490,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $69,383,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,692 shares of company stock valued at $74,974,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

