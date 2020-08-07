Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 567,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

