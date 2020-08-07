Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.27% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.71. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

