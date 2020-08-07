Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 475.4% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $288,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

