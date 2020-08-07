Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.60) EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.83.

SRPT opened at $154.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,247 shares of company stock worth $23,128,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,905 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after acquiring an additional 353,301 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,278,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

