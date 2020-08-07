Pivot Token Market Capitalization Hits $2.13 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $309,498.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.72 or 0.01976583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00191725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

