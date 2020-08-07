Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,289,015 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,289,015 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 7.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.48% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $315,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,271. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.