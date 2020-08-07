PlayGame (PXG) Reaches Market Cap of $97,832.64

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 56.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 55.3% against the dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $97,832.64 and $1,040.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.04 or 0.01971702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00190381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110750 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

