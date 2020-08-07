Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pledge Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:PROP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Pledge Petroleum shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 204,957 shares.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROP)

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

