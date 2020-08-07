Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 148.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,523 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.94% of Pluralsight worth $24,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.2% during the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,199,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,812,000 after buying an additional 236,965 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,394,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 518,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $21.10. 32,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Pluralsight Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.65.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,081,736 shares of company stock worth $77,287,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

