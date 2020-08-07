Polymath (POLY) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $21.71 million and $5.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00493250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,200,098 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Koinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, DDEX, Bitbns, UEX, Huobi, Binance, LATOKEN and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

