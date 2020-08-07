PolySwarm Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $18,237.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.12 or 0.04991440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00050737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013154 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

