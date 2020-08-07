Poseidon Network Achieves Market Cap of $32.30 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $32.30 million and $623,793.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00238774 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000261 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001192 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network. Poseidon Network's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Poseidon Network's official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork.

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

