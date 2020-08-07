Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

PBH stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

