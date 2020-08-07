Primoris Services Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRIM has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities raised Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,875,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,617,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after buying an additional 836,213 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,882,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 146,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,059,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

