Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRNB stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,926. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.80. Principia Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $334,368.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,504 shares of company stock worth $3,707,368. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRNB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.