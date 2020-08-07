Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

PCSA stock remained flat at $$8.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug products for the unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica and radiation-induced fibrosis in head and neck cancer patients. The company is based in Hanover, Maryland.

