Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 14,930 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,967,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,201,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

