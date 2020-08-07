Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.17.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $9.52 on Friday, reaching $258.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.49 and its 200-day moving average is $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.59, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $11,566,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 792,113 shares of company stock valued at $174,045,410 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

