Profund Advisors LLC Buys 26,674 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,886,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Moderna by 606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,101 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Moderna by 3,109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,384,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 8,752,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,099,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna Inc has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 36.02% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,015,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,009,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $33,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,560 shares of company stock valued at $150,389,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.