Profund Advisors LLC Buys 5,065 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisign by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total value of $1,978,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,288. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.40. The stock had a trading volume of 408,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.09 and its 200 day moving average is $203.03. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

