Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 371.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,377. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.