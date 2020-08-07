Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 4.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.06. 14,074,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,743,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.