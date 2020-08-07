Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,080 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 222,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.24. 1,042,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,410. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $251.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.25 and a 200 day moving average of $199.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 172.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

