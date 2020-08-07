Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $734,687,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548,098 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $105,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 61,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 8,192.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $119,990.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $146,046.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,072 shares in the company, valued at $27,733,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,444,642 shares of company stock valued at $90,517,622.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 30,685,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,605,689. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.71. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

