Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Twitter by 33.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Twitter by 9.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $357,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,062 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,330,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,929,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. China International Capital dropped their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.