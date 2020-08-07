Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

MTD stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $944.17. 75,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,577. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $955.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $842.41 and a 200-day moving average of $762.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,126 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.