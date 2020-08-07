Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after acquiring an additional 961,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,457.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.67. The stock had a trading volume of 754,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

