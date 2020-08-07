Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,484 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 16.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.16.

SGEN stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,866. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.01. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,194 shares of company stock valued at $19,937,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.