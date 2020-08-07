Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 6,915 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after acquiring an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Incyte by 24.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Incyte by 89.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 178,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $96.93. 760,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,097. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

