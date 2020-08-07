Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 179,994 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,425,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 93,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.78. 897,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $99.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.