Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $23,711,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 162.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,494. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

