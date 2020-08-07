Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 8,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $688,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 25,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $2,051,350.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,014 shares of company stock worth $35,163,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,557. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.