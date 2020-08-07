Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,291,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

