Profund Advisors LLC Sells 18,174 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,174 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

