Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

PLD opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. AXA grew its holdings in Prologis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

