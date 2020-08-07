Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00009803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $526,946.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.01959249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00082146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00190201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00109917 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

