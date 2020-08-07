ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 4,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,095. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.45. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

