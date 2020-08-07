ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 464.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

