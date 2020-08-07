ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.64

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and traded as high as $43.63. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 1,363,482 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 16.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

