Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.88

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and traded as low as $16.21. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 6,624 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 624,546 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

