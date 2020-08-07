Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTVCB. TheStreet lowered shares of Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of PTVCB opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.96 million, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 0.46. Protective Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Protective Insurance by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Protective Insurance in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Protective Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Protective Insurance in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Protective Insurance by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

