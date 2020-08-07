Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Several research firms have commented on PTI. ValuEngine cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

