Proton Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84,393.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Proton Token has a market cap of $444,940.72 and approximately $84,393.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.64 or 0.04962484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002180 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00051098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013081 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,286,575,359 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.