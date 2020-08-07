Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

