Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

PRU traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,164. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of -104.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

