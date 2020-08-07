PTON Reaches Market Cap of $444,909.17 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $444,909.17 and $183.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. During the last seven days, PTON has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.01959249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00082146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00190201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00109917 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

