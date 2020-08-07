Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) Insider Purchases £285,000 in Stock

Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) insider Simon Downing purchased 500,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £285,000 ($350,726.06).

Purplebricks Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PURP shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 53 ($0.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.54) price objective (down from GBX 110 ($1.35)) on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

