PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $27,299.26

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 51.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $27,299.26 and $8.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,556.07 or 1.00542606 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00162233 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004685 BTC.

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

