Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Down 79% This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 79% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 79% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00026871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $219,386.46 and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.25 or 0.02020772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00085506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00194008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00113036 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,833 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

